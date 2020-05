Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:00 Hits: 5

As promised, President Trump vetoed a resolution that would have limited his ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/06/851702742/trump-vetoes-bill-to-limit-military-powers-against-iran-calling-it-very-insultin?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics