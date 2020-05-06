Kemp Opens GA, Keeps His Governor’s Mansion Closed

Articles

A spunky reporter for CBS’ WGCL-TV in Atlanta got a bee in her bonnet about Kemp’s decision to keep his own, taxpayer-funded home shut off from the public while opening up other businesses that clearly pose a health risk. Astrid Martinez, in an April 29 “Astrid in the Atl” segment, noted that Kemp opened non-essential businesses before the state reached the White House guidelines for safe reopening. When she was finally able to get an answer, Kemp claimed he wanted to reopen the mansion just as soon as it was safe for docents. KEMP: I certainly hope the governor’s mansion will be open to tours sooner rather than later but we’re going to continue to follow the guidance that our team is putting together in conjunction with [Georgia Public Health Commissioner] Dr. Toomey. But the fact of the matter is the people that give the tours in the governor’s mansion, the docents, are medically fragile and very elderly people. So I don’t think that’d be a good idea. And yet all those people going to hair salons or nails or bowling alleys can now more easily come into contact with those and other elderly, medically fragile Georgians.

