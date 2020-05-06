Trump Vows To 'Terminate Health Care' Despite COVID-19 Deaths On The Rise

Articles

With the Supreme Court hearing arguments this week and next, a reporter asked President Beelzebub this afternoon if he was planning to continue on with his administration's lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Here's his response: TRUMP: Obamacare was a disaster, but we ran it very well. And we made it barely acceptable. It was a disaster under President Obama, and it's very bad health care. What we want to do is terminate it and give great health care, and we'll have great health care, including pre-existing conditions, 100 percent pre-existing conditions. Now we've already pretty much killed it, because we got rid of the individual mandate...but what we are doing is we're gonna terminate health care for - under Obamacare because it's bad, and we're replacing it with a great health care at far less money and it includes pre-existing conditions. "We're gonna terminate health care...." If that isn't the most Freudian of slips, because we all know that's what he and his GOPack of Hyenas wants. Health care only for those who can afford it. He realized the gaffe, though, continuing, "...for - under Obamacare because it's BAD..." Furthermore, what's this great health care that's going to cost far less and cover all pre-existing conditions? He's had nearly four years to come up with something, and crickets. pic.twitter.com/0O0rJplGuq

