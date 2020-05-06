The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Vows To 'Terminate Health Care' Despite COVID-19 Deaths On The Rise

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

With the Supreme Court hearing arguments this week and next, a reporter asked President Beelzebub this afternoon if he was planning to continue on with his administration's lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Here's his response: TRUMP: Obamacare was a disaster, but we ran it very well. And we made it barely acceptable. It was a disaster under President Obama, and it's very bad health care. What we want to do is terminate it and give great health care, and we'll have great health care, including pre-existing conditions, 100 percent pre-existing conditions. Now we've already pretty much killed it, because we got rid of the individual mandate...but what we are doing is we're gonna terminate health care for - under Obamacare because it's bad, and we're replacing it with a great health care at far less money and it includes pre-existing conditions. "We're gonna terminate health care...." If that isn't the most Freudian of slips, because we all know that's what he and his GOPack of Hyenas wants. Health care only for those who can afford it. He realized the gaffe, though, continuing, "...for - under Obamacare because it's BAD..." Furthermore, what's this great health care that's going to cost far less and cover all pre-existing conditions? He's had nearly four years to come up with something, and crickets. pic.twitter.com/0O0rJplGuq

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-promises-terminate-health-care-under

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version