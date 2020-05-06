The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 Shortens Time for US Lawmakers' Agenda

U.S. lawmakers are partially returning to work this week even as cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise in the Washington, D.C area. The Republican-majority U.S. Senate will consider key Trump nominees and another round of massive coronavirus aid. Meantime, the Democratic-majority U.S. House continues to work remotely. Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the new normal on Capitol Hill.

https://www.voanews.com/episode/covid-19-shortens-time-us-lawmakers-agenda-4280136

