Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 23:26 Hits: 3

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, blocked an attempt by Democrats to pass a bill that would require the Trump administration to report new details on how small-business aid is being...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496277-senate-gop-blocks-oversight-bill-for-small-business-aid