Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 00:28 Hits: 3

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered a prediction minutes after the chamber reconvened for the first time in weeks on Monday.“This will be one of the strangest sessions of the United States Senate in modern history,” he said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496287-senate-steps-into-strange-new-era