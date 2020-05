Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 09:04 Hits: 6

As businesses begin to reopen, some employers want a guarantee they won't face lawsuits, if their workers get sick with COVID-19. Workers also want reassurance that their health will be protected.

