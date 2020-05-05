Sen. Kamala Harris Burns Down Trump's DNI Nominee Over COVID-19 Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 20:56 Hits: 5

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) was peppered with questions about how President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. At his Senate confirmation hearing for Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe was asked what he would do if Trump downplayed future threats as he had done with the coronavirus pandemic. “Do you think President Trump has accurately portrayed the threat of COVID-19 to the American people?” Harris wondered. “Are you saying presently?” Ratcliffe replied. “We are in the midst of the pandemic presently,” Harris affirmed. “So, repeat the question,” Ratcliffe said. “Because I guess I’m misunderstanding.” “Has he accurately conveyed the severity of COVID-19 to the American people?” Harris repeated. “Um, I believe so,” Ratcliffe insisted. Harris then unleashed a litany of statements made by the president which minimized the threat of COVID-19.

