Maryland's Mfume to Be Sworn In to Congress

Maryland Democrat Kweisi Mfume is scheduled to be sworn into Congress after winning a special election to finish the term of the late Elijah Cummings.  
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to swear in Mfume on Tuesday morning in Washington.
Mfume easily won an election last week against Republican Kimberly Klacik in an election that was conducted mostly by voters mailing in their ballots due to health concerns about the coronavirus.
 
The 7th Congressional District includes a significant portion of Baltimore and parts of its suburbs in Baltimore and Howard counties. Cummings died in October. The rest of the term runs until Jan. 3. 
Mfume is running to be the nominee for a full term in the state's June 2 primary. Mfume head held the seat for five terms from 1987 to 1996 before leaving to lead the NAACP.

