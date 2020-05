Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 14:36 Hits: 3

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that Democrats will be sending a letter to the administration urging White House officials to ramp up coronavirus testing. "The president will invoke the Defense Production Act for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496123-schumer-administration-has-been-derelict-on-coronavirus-testing