Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:04 Hits: 6

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told reporters late Monday that she found presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s denial of sexual assault allegations by a former Senate aide “credible” and “convincing.”Warren, whose name has been...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496134-warren-calls-bidens-denial-of-sexual-assault-claim-credible-and-convincing