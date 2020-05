Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 11:19 Hits: 4

The administration pushed back against an internal government report, obtained by The New York Times, predicting the daily coronavirus death toll could nearly double in the U.S. by early June.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/05/850505774/trump-administration-rejects-government-report-on-covid-19-death-toll?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics