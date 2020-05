Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:32 Hits: 9

"Today the world showed extraordinary unity for the common good," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. The U.S. was conspicuously absent from the event.

(Image credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/05/850604277/world-leaders-pledge-8-billion-to-fight-covid-19-u-s-skips-meeting?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics