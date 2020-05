Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:48 Hits: 10

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other members of the coronavirus task force will testify before a GOP-led Senate committee next week but have been blocked from making similar appearances in the House so far.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/05/850644429/fauci-to-testify-before-senate-panel-despite-white-house-limits-on-hill-hearings?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics