Trump Fumes When He Sees New NeverTrump Ad: 'They're All LOSERS!'

Trump referred to Kellyanne Conway's husband, George, as a "deranged loser of a husband, Moonface." Might be an escalation of sorts for Trump. I don't know. I don't really follow his Twitter tantrums. Source: Washington Post George T. Conway III, prominent attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been trying with only modest success to provoke President Trump’s Twitter wrath for the better part of his presidency. He finally succeeded close to 1 a.m. Tuesday. What set Trump off was a video, sponsored by the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump super PAC that Conway co-founded with other Republicans and former ones. The video, released Monday, lays responsibility squarely at Trump’s doorstep for the severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the deaths and economic damage. Tens of thousands nationwide have died of the “deadly virus Trump ignored,” says the video, called “Mourning in America,” inspired by President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” 1984 campaign ad. Considered a classic of the genre, the Reagan reelection ad showed happy prosperous Americans, smiling, going to work and getting married. It ended with the words: “It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

