Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 22:08 Hits: 3

Embed Code

<iframe frameborder="0" width="100%" height="180" style="margin:20px auto 25px;max-width:600px;" scrolling="no" src="https://fivethirtyeight.com/player/politics/29133696/"></iframe>

On Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden personally denied a sexual assault allegation made by Tara Reade, one of his former Senate staffers. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team reviews how elected Democrats and voters are reacting to the accusation so far and what it means for Biden politically. They also check in on where we are in the course of the coronavirus pandemic and weigh the effect on the 2020 election of a likely third-party run for president by Rep. Justin Amash.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-biden-responds-to-sexual-assault-allegation/