Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 23:14 Hits: 5

Matt Pottinger, Trump's deputy national security adviser, criticized the Chinese government's treatment of doctors who went public with concerns about the coronavirus.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/04/850185577/white-house-official-delivers-speech-in-mandarin-to-send-coronavirus-message?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics