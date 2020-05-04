Trump On Meatpacking Plant Covid Hotspots: 'It’s All Working Out'

Articles

Across the United States, meatpacking plants have been some of the worst hotspots for the coronavirus, with "nearly 900 employees, or 40 percent of workers, at Tyson pork plant in Indiana" testing positive for the virus, "and over 370 workers at a pork plant in Missouri testing positive. Plants have been forced to shut down due to the number of workers that have contracted the virus, and according to recent reporting, at least 20 workers have died from coronavirus and another 6500 have fallen ill. Which, in Trump-land, means things are going just swimmingly. During their so-called "townhall" on Fox this Sunday, Trump got a question from a restaurant manager about the shortage of supplies due to the plant closures, and how they're supposed to stay afloat given the slim profit margins they're operating on. Rather than actually address her concerns, Trump bragged about the executive order he signed the week before deeming the plants essential infrastructure that must stay open, but doing nothing to protect the health of the workers at those plants, claimed the supply chains were "going to be in great shape," and then started babbling about how many people stadiums will be able to hold and making false promises about when we'll get a vaccine.

