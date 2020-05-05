Ethics Group Calls For Probe Into Jared's Shadow 'Task Force'

Articles

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington is super busy in the Trump Era. And the coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed them down, given that Jared Kushner is holding forth with a "task force" made up of what appears to be...Wall Street buddies of his? With non-government phones and private email accounts? Inside the White House? Must be Monday. CREW: Members of Jared Kushner’s shadow coronavirus task force appear to have violated federal conflicts of interest and transparency laws, according to a letter sent by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) today to the Office of Government Ethics (OGE). The task force appears to be operating with little to no oversight or transparency, leaving the public in the dark about its actions. Its members, drawn from private industries with ties to the administration, have taken over critical government functions and wield power over vast sums of money.

