Man Wears KKK Hood While Grocery Shopping

Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020

It's unclear what the man was doing wearing the hood, whether he was protesting the wearing of masks for COVID-19, or whether he thought he was being funny. The store manager, the clerks, and eventually the mayor of San Diego weren't laughing though. Source: LA Times SANTEE — A man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a Vons in the San Diego County city of Santee on Saturday, igniting outrage from the mayor, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and others. A corporate spokeswoman said grocery clerks repeatedly asked the shopper to remove the hood or leave the store, located on Mission Gorge Road. A supervisor found the man once he was in a checkout line and asked him again to take off the hood or leave, said Melissa Hill, a spokeswoman for Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California. The man removed the hood, purchased his items and left. UPDATE: So I want to say Thank you to the management team. Several employees came over together and told the man to...

