The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

West Virginia's Governor Drops The F-Bomb

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

West Virginia's portly Governor encouraged businesses to open if, and I quote, they just "fucking follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe." Twitter erupted, naturally. Source: WTOV CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTOV) — If you heard it, you probably played it again just to make sure. During a West Virginia Coronavirus news conference on Monday, an "audio glitch" resulted in what sounded like Governor Jim Justice swearing. Videos posted to social media showed the mishap, which the governor later addressed in a social media post Monday evening. A statement on today's news briefing: pic.twitter.com/fKuPrteS35 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 5, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/west-virgina-governor-drops-f-bomb

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version