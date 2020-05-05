West Virginia's Governor Drops The F-Bomb

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 02:25 Hits: 10

West Virginia's portly Governor encouraged businesses to open if, and I quote, they just "fucking follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe." Twitter erupted, naturally. Source: WTOV CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTOV) — If you heard it, you probably played it again just to make sure. During a West Virginia Coronavirus news conference on Monday, an "audio glitch" resulted in what sounded like Governor Jim Justice swearing. Videos posted to social media showed the mishap, which the governor later addressed in a social media post Monday evening. A statement on today's news briefing: pic.twitter.com/fKuPrteS35 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 5, 2020

