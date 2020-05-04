Trump Camp Uses Outbreak To Flaunt POTUS&#8217; Response In New Ad Amid Rising Death Toll

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020

The Trump reelection campaign unveiled a new ad titled “American Comeback” on Sunday that trumpeted President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic even as the number of fatalities from the virus in the U.S. continues to grow.

The 60-second spot, which aired right before Trump’s virtual town hall on Fox News, features soundbites of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) praising the administration’s assistance to their states, plus images of people holding banners thanking Trump.

The ad also uses a soundbite of Trump claiming that he built “the greatest economy the world has ever seen” amid the outbreak, which has cost approximately 30 million jobs in the U.S.

The campaign ad is a continuation of Trump’s self-congratulatory attitude toward the outbreak, which has tanked the U.S. economy and killed more than 67,000 Americans.

White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, claimed last week that the administration’s response was “a great success story.”

After initially downplaying the severity of COVID-19, Trump scrambled to take action on the virus and proceeded to blame governors for the medical supply shortages.

