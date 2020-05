Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 18:41 Hits: 5

A bipartisan Senate bill, set for introduction when the chamber returns, would make it easier for doctors and nurses to obtain green cards.The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act, introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.),...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496002-bipartisan-senate-bill-would-make-more-green-cards-available-to-doctors