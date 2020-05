Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 18:44 Hits: 9

Joe Biden asked the secretary of the Senate to find "any and all" documentation of a sexual harassment complaint by former staffer Tara Reade, but the office says such records would be confidential.

(Image credit: KC McGinnis/KC McGinnis for NPR)

