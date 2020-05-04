Stupid Things Trump Said: 'I'm Treated Worse Than Lincoln'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 16:28 Hits: 5

Donald Trump's Fox News virtual "town hall" featured this gem, where a MAGA fan BEGGED Donald to please stop being a complete a-hole at his press conferences because it's beneath the office. Really. Transcript via Rev.com: Carolyn Perkins asked the following via remote call-in video: President Trump, my husband and I thank you, your family and your staff for your great dedication to our country. We pray for you every day. The question I have is about your manner of presentation. Why do you use descriptive words that could be classified as bullying, and why do you not directly answer the questions asked by the press, but instead speak of past successes and generally ramble? The U.S.A. needs you. Please let go of those behaviors that are turning people away from you. Please hold onto your wonderful attributes that make you our great leader and let go of other characteristics that do not serve you. Stable Genius took the praise and prayers, pivoted to whining about how he was treated worse than Lincoln, and then brain fart, started bragging about the Trump MAGA boat show going on yesterday in Palm Beach (of course).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/stupid-things-trump-said-im-treated-worse