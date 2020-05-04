Trump Makes Excuses For Hydroxychloroquine: 'Nothing To Lose'

Articles

During his Fox News "town hall" on Sunday, Trump said that he had "nothing to lose" by promoting the untested and unproved anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, his phony solution for Coronavirus. He didn't mention how his "bleach injections, UV light and disinfectant" approach was working out for him though. In the most ridiculous looking set of any presidential town hall ever... I can't stop laughing. The forced perspective makes Trump look 30% smaller than Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum. It's like hobbit Biff. pic.twitter.com/3QElsMUdjK — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 4, 2020 ...co-host Bret Baier brought up his never-ending promotions of hydroxychloroquine. Trump jumped in and said energetically, "I still do," as if this was the sanctioned United States official treatment to COVID-19. Donald claimed he received three calls from people who took his snake oil and said they were doing very well because of it. This is the Trump friend "Manny Peeples" that Trump quotes constantly.

