Mnuchin Urges People To &#8216;Explore&#8217; US Despite CDC Warning Against Non-Essential Travel

There’s a global pandemic going on, so what better time to have a picnic in Yosemite?

During an interview with Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo on Monday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said it was “too hard to tell at this point” whether international travel would be possible this year due to COVID-19.

“But it’s great time to explore America,” the Trump administration official told Bartiromo. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America.”

“I wish I could get back on the road soon,” he added.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines urge people against embarking on any kind of non-essential travel, including road trips.

“Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency warned. “CDC recommends you stay home as much as possible, especially if your trip is not essential, and practice social distancing especially if you are at higher risk of severe illness.”

