Scarborough: 'You're Not Well,' Tells Trump He Should Let Pence Fill In For Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 13:29 Hits: 4

Donald Trump started the day with this: “Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020 Joe Scarborough responded by saying he understood that Trump didn't want to hear about the impending second wave of the pandemic. "Obviously, Donald, you didn't want to hear that again. I know I've been saying it a lot. You actually tweeted something extraordinarily cruel. I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me by attacking me, by bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the internet for some time now.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/scarborough-youre-not-well-tells-trump-he