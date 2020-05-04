Reality Check On Pandemic Aid To States: Aren't Red States The Freeloaders?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 14:02 Hits: 4

John Avlon had a lot to say about Mitch McConnell's shot across the bow to blue states. "In the last six weeks, more Americans have died of coronavirus than were killed in the Vietnam war. While 30 million people have lost their jobs. Talk about American carnage. The president's son-in-law thinks they all deserve a trophy," Avlon said. JARED KUSHNER: This is a great success story and I think that that's really what needs to be told. "But that wasn't the worst idea in Washington recently. With states reeling from COVID deaths, decimated tax bases, skyrocketing unemployment, struggling to pay cops, firefighters, teachers, pensions and jobless claims, Mitch McConnell floated the idea of letting states go bankrupt." McCONNELL: My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations, that's not something I'm going to be in favor of. "But McConnell presided over massive growth in the deficit and the debt before the pandemic hit, courtesy of the Trump tax cut to many businesses getting big bailouts. Now it's much worse with the federal debt projected to exceed 100% of GDP. Then there's this fact. States can't declare bankruptcy under federal law. It can only default. It's not like Trump and his businesses declaring bankruptcy after making bad bets in Atlantic City, which is probably why Governor Cuomo called it: It's a really dumb idea. "And Speaker Nancy Pelosi said :

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/reality-check-pandemic-aid-states-arent