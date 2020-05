Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 09:22 Hits: 5

As a new month begins and a growing number of states are opening businesses, U.S. President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden are looking ahead and planning how to campaign leading up to the November election. Each man, however, faces challenges that need to be overcome in order to win the presidency. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-candidates-face-obstacles-winning-presidency-4277866