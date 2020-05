Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 18:51 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 outbreak ravaging the United States is exacerbating the nation’s class divide, closing small businesses and bankrupting households while many in the nation’s elite emerge relatively unscathed.The disparity was highlighted in April when...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495886-covid-19s-class-divide-creates-new-political-risks