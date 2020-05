Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 11:20 Hits: 11

A flotilla of Saudi tankers loaded with crude oil is heading to the U.S. at a time when the shale industry is teetering. U.S. producers and others are pressuring President Trump to block the tankers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/04/849947414/calls-grow-for-trump-to-stop-saudi-oil-from-reaching-gulf-coast-refineries?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics