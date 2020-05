Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 15

Senators return to the Capitol on Monday, more than five weeks after their last formal gathering. There are new public health guidelines for the chamber.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/04/849109954/despite-coronavirus-risks-the-u-s-senate-returns-for-normal-business?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics