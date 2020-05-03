The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike Pompeo Says COVID-19 Is Man-Made And Also That It Is Not Man-Made

Secretary of State, and believer of The Rapture, talked to ABC's Martha Raddatz on Sunday about COVID and where he thinks it originated. He has interesting views, in that he has two totally different views that cannot co-exist, but that doesn't stop him from saying in the span of 2 minutes, that he agrees with one, and then the other. He has his views. And he believes the intelligence community, which believe something totally different. Are you guys as confused as me? Here is the transcript: This exchange, between @SecPompeo and @MarthaRaddatz, is something to behold: pic.twitter.com/fzrVd74IjL — ???? David Gura ???? (@davidgura) May 3, 2020 First position: Yes, it was man-made. Question: DNI said it was not man-made. Here's the statement they released:

