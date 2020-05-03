Susan Rice Blasts Trump Co's 'Effort To Cover Up And Distract From Their Own Failings'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 18:31 Hits: 6

On AM Joy, Susan Rice eviscerated all of the blame Trump is trying to lay on the Obama administration by pointing out facts about how Trump dismantled all of the parts President Obama put in place to deal with a pandemic, and wow was she on fire. First, she took care of Jared Kushner's "Mission Accomplished" declaration earlier this week. And she's off and running: Well, it's really, Joy, offensive when you digest the reality that now nearly 70,000 Americans have lost their lives. As you said, well over 1 million infected, 30 million Americans have lost their jobs. We know that number is an underestimate. How one could possibly declare that a success of any sort, mission accomplished is bewildering and it is offensive because so many Americans are suffering. We're suffering loss of life, loss of loved ones, and the degree of our suffering in human terms and economic terms is, frankly, far greater than it needed to be because of this administration's incompetence, the president's denials and dishonest statements and their refusal to act on the information they had beginning in early and mid-January, when we learned this was a major problem in China. Any person with knowledge and experience of pandemics knows this was going to come to us in a major way.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/susan-rice-blasts-trump-cos-effort-cover