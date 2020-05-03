'Constitutionalist' Oregon Sheriff Believes He Is The Law Of The Land

Articles

Having a sheriff who believes he himself—not the federal government, not the state—is the supreme law of the land in the county where you reside is probably always going to present problems for people who understand basic civics. For the residents of Grant County, Oregon—where the biggest city, John Day, is home to some 1,700 people, and massive swaths of its land are under the administration of the federal government—that’s been an ongoing situation for the past four years, ever since their sheriff, Glenn Palmer, became a central player in the drama unfolding in neighboring Harney County, where a band of “Patriots” led by Ammon Bundy had seized control of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. As an Oregon Public Broadcasting report explored this week, Palmer’s continuing rule of the county has become a nightmare for anyone who dares oppose him politically, including a man named Gordon Larson, the former head of the Oregon State Patrol in the region and a fellow Republican—one who says he wants nothing to do with the sheriff’s political extremism. For standing up to him, Palmer has made Larson pay. Anyone else who lives in the county—even dispatchers from the city of John Day police department—who has crossed him has tasted Palmer’s various forms of revenge.

