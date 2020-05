Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

With mail-in voting set to grow due to the coronavirus, experts warn that the companies that print ballots could get overwhelmed. One of the country's biggest vendors is ramping up capacity quickly.

(Image credit: Ash Ponders for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/03/848347895/ballot-printers-increase-capacity-to-prepare-for-mail-voting-surge?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics