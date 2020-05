Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 5

With people spending much more time at home due to the coronavirus, a presidential puzzle is just the latest example of the campaign capitalizing on in-the-moment merchandise.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the Trump campaign)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/03/848561519/from-puzzles-to-plastic-straws-merch-plays-a-key-role-in-trumps-fundraising?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics