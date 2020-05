Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 11:01 Hits: 5

The high court begins two weeks of oral arguments — the first time the proceedings will have live audio and the first occasion on which the arguments themselves will be conducted by phone.

(Image credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/03/848317039/listen-live-supreme-court-arguments-begin-monday?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics