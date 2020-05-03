Biden Accuser Tara Reade Is Following The Russian Disinfo Playbook

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 6

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Joe Biden, has told a bunch of different stories about an alleged sexual assault involving Joe Biden. Back in 2019, the Associated Press interviewed Reade, and she said that roughly 27 years ago, Biden made her "uncomfortable," and the discomfort involved "inappropriate touching." She never once mentioned sexual assault until 2020, after Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Reade claims she filed a report with the Congressional personnel office, but only after Biden agreed to allow any documents to be released did Reade conveniently remember that she never actually accused him of sexual assault OR harassment in the report. Oh. On Friday, shortly after the Biden interview on Morning Joe on MSNBC, Reade told the AP: I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable. I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault. When asked about her initial comments to the AP from 2019, Reade said that she “chickened out,” and that was her excuse for not saying more. Reade claims that a report exists in the Senate that would prove her allegations — but once Biden personally requested that the Senate and the National Archives search their records to try to locate a complaint, Reade changed her story again. She now says that even if a report is found, it would not corroborate her ever-changing story.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/biden-accuser-tara-reade-following-russian