When Will Lara Trump Ask Her Father-In-Law To Provide A DNA Sample To E. Jean Carroll?

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 14:04 Hits: 8

Someone let me know when Trump's daughter-in-law decides to hold him to the same standard she's apparently set for Joe Biden during this interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday. While discussing the dubious sexual assault allegations against Biden from his former staffer Tara Reade, who abruptly cancelled her interview with Fox's Chris Wallace this weekend, Eric Trump's wife Lara said this about Biden's resistance to opening up his files at the University of Delaware, which, as Biden already explained, would not contain personnel files, and are likely being sought for political "fodder" during his presidential campaign.

