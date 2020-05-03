The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

When Will Lara Trump Ask Her Father-In-Law To Provide A DNA Sample To E. Jean Carroll?

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Someone let me know when Trump's daughter-in-law decides to hold him to the same standard she's apparently set for Joe Biden during this interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday. While discussing the dubious sexual assault allegations against Biden from his former staffer Tara Reade, who abruptly cancelled her interview with Fox's Chris Wallace this weekend, Eric Trump's wife Lara said this about Biden's resistance to opening up his files at the University of Delaware, which, as Biden already explained, would not contain personnel files, and are likely being sought for political "fodder" during his presidential campaign.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/when-lara-trump-going-ask-her-father-law

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version