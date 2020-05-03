Larry Kudlow Defends Earlier 'Containment' Claim: 'No One Could Have Predicted' COVID Spread

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 14:57 Hits: 8

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow ignored CDC warnings earlier in February in order to defend his ludicrous claim in February that the virus was contained to "40 or 50 cases." During an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union, Kudlow was asked why there was a disconnect between what health professionals say and what he has to say about the economy, specifically when he claimed the virus was "contained" back in February. “For the umpteenth time I will say, my quote then was based on the actual facts which at the time there were only 40 or 50 cases and it was contained, particularly after President Trump boldly put up travel restrictions with China," Kudlow huffed. "I didn’t make the forecast, and that was just — there was hardly any cases, okay?" Yes, that was a claim made at the very end of a 2-month period where the government could have been preparing for an outbreak that could grind the entire country to a halt. Instead of telling the truth and looking at things with clear eyes, Kudlow instead chose to bow before the market gods and...lie.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/larry-kudlow-defends-earlier-containment