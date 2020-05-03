Fox News Issues Correction After Actor Kevin Sorbo Spouts Conspiracy Theory Comparing COVID-19 To Flu

Articles

Fox News host Jillian Mele cautioned the network's viewers on Sunday after actor Kevin Sorbo compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu. In an interview on Fox & Friends, Sorbo appeared with his wife Sam to explain why he had called Americans "blind sheep" for obeying government guidelines for fighting the novel coronavirus. "I'm not saying this virus isn't dangerous," Sorbo opined. "Of course, it's dangerous... But you know, look at the common flu. The so-called common flu is 60 to 80,000 people a year die every year from the flu. Are we doing anything about that? Are we social distancing from that?" "There's more going on here guys and it's about control and power over our lives," he insisted. "That's what government wants to do." Sorbo's wife suggested "civil disobedience" as a remedy. "I've seen small businesses opening, defying the state orders," she explained. "We need business because guess what's essential, folks. Food is essential and feeding your family is essential. And the fact is we established this nation for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The pursuit of happiness or prosperity is actually having a job." "Let's send a message to Washington," Sam Sorbo continued. "Maybe your job is not essential. Maybe you shouldn't be getting paid because there are people who are suffering today, who are not even getting their minimum wage pay because the government has determined that their job is not essential." Sorbo interrupted to complain that golf courses are closed during the pandemic.

