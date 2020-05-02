InfoWars Birther Jerome Corsi Accidentally Forwards Drug Scam To Federal Prosecutor

Articles

Even in the midst of the greatest disaster in a century, there are flickers of light. And when those glimmers include both right-wing dirty trickster Jerome Corsi and a fake COVID-19 cure huckster earning themselves a new federal investigation solely on the basis of Corsi being blatantly careless, those moments can get refreshingly bright. Right-wing agent provocateur Corsi is probably best known for his connection to Roger Stone and his involvement in trying to leverage a relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He’s also known for suing special counsel Robert Mueller for $350 million, and for how a federal judge promptly tossed that ridiculous lawsuit. But despite losing his case in 2019, and despite the special counsel’s office being officially closed for months, Corsi apparently left the phone number of one of Mueller’s prosecutors in his list of phone contacts. That turned out to be a mistake.

