Trump To Remove HHS Watchdog Who Wrote Report Critical Of POTUS&#8217; COVID-19 Response

Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020

President Donald Trump has nominated a replacement for Health and Human Services acting inspector general Christi Grimm after she wrote a report laying out how his administration had bungled its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The White House announced on Friday that Trump tapped Jason Weida, an assistant United States attorney in Boston, to replace Grimm.

The acting inspector general drew Trump’s ire last month when she released a report stating that the federal government was at least partially responsible for the “significant challenges” hospitals were burdened with as they dealt with the massive wave of COVID-19 cases, such as medical supply shortages.

A furious Trump proceeded to attack Grimm and accuse her of working against him due to the fact that she worked for the Obama administration, even though she had also worked under George W. Bush’s administration.

“Another Fake Dossier!” Trump tweeted a day after Grimm’s report came out.

