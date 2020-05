Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 14:12 Hits: 4

President Trump on Saturday insisted that there is "tremendous" coronavirus testing capacity for senators returning to Washington, D.C., after Capitol physician Brian Monahan had said earlier in the week that his office did not have the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495790-trump-insists-theres-tremendous-coronavirus-testing-for-senate