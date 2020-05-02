The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox's Tucker Carlson Actively Encourages People To Defy Lockdown Orders

As Media Matters has documented, Fox host Tucker Carlson has been using his show to downplay the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, and making reckless and deadly claims that social distancing doesn't stop its spread: After state and local governments implemented social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Tucker Carlson has used his prime-time Fox News show to falsely claim that these measures failed to slow the spread of the virus. In the broader context of Fox News’ pattern of airing misinformation about the coronavirus, Carlson’s campaign to discredit social distancing policies is particularly glaring and dangerous.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/foxs-tucker-carlson-actively-encourages

