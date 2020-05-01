New WH Press Secretary’s First Briefing Becomes Pity Party For Michael Flynn

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 19:42 Hits: 1

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s first press briefing saw the new official suddenly shoehorning Michael Flynn and the “grave miscarriage of justice” he supposedly suffered as she was speaking, despite the fact that nobody had asked her about the former Trump adviser.

She also accused reporters of ignoring the FBI’s documents on interviewing Flynn, which Trump and his allies have portrayed as a smoking gun of the FBI conspiring to entrap Flynn.

“I’ve seen very scant coverage of that,” McEnany complained.

It’s been over a year of no on-camera briefings from a press secretary.

The last briefing held by a White House press secretary was on March 11, 2019 with Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Her successor, Stephanie Grisham, didn’t hold a single on-camera briefing during her tenure, and her only public appearances were on Fox News.

