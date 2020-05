Articles

Friday, 01 May 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to start a Senate session next week even though Washington, D.C., remains a coronavirus hotspot. The House is not returning to the capital yet.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/01/849218878/senate-is-panning-to-return-to-session-despite-the-coronavirus-fears-in-the-capi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics