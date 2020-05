Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 20:14 Hits: 2

Former Vice President Joe Biden personally responded on Friday to the allegation of a sexual assault made by a former Senate staffer. He is denying it and offering to release personnel records.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/01/849218757/biden-personally-responds-to-a-sexual-assault-allegation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics